Another awesome installment of the Vic Carucci Show lies below. Which teams remaining will make their trips to Houston for SuperBowl LI? Vic gives us his big game matchup prediction.

Plus, he sheds some light on the Bills’ brand new Offensive Coordinator, a former longtime Broncos assistant and former player in Denver. What can he bring to the Bills’ coaching staff?

Another edition of the Vic Carucci Show with Morning Bull is ripe for your listening pleasure.