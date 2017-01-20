AUDIO: JP chats with Robbie Robertson

The Professor’s got another a-list interview for your podcasting pleasure right here.

Legendary Canadian guitarist for The Band, Robbie Robertson, is back to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “The Last Waltz,” with a new book called “Testimony: A Memoir,” an autobiography.

JP asks Robbie of his memories of WNY, fondly sharing stories of old-school blues radio stations here in Buffalo, and seeing Aretha Franklin in this city too! Very cool stuff with one of the founders of Americana folk-rock, Robbie Robertson, is below.