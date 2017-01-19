AUDIO: Bradley Blakeman, former George W Bush Adviser

How much goes into the physical Presidential transition? We’re certainly aware of how busy President-elect Trump’s been with his cabinet and staff appointments, but how involved is the actual move from private life to the White House?

We had an awesome chat with the former scheduling deputy for President George W. Bush, who was instrumental in the actual transition from the Clinton family to the Bush’s move into the White House.

Really interesting stuff here with Bradley Blakeman, who shares a very personal story of working on September 11th, 2001.