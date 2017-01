Long time sidekick of Conan O’Brien, Andy Richter, is hosting his own show on ABC called “Big Fan,” which pits actual celebrities against self-confessed super fans, in a game of who knows the celebrity better, the fan, or the actual celebrity.

What’s the latest as to the future of his TBS show? Andy addresses rumors that suggest Conan may go to one show a week in the future.

Plus, Andy Richter talks his Celebrity Jeopardy! success with Morning Bull below.