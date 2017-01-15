Register below for the 1ST Annual Morning Bull Super Bull Paper Football Tournament

February 3rd at the Morning Bull studios at 50 James E Casey Dr

You must be 21 to enter

You must be able to be at the 97rock studios by 7am Friday February 3rd and be able to stay til 9am

Rules subject to change

There will be Paper Football Legends in attendance as well as cheerleaders, marching bands, tailgate food and more.

So start doing your finger yoga, knuckle crunches, and thumb squats and register today!!

If you’re chosen, you’ll compete in a single elimination, bracketed, timed event with standard paper football rules applied. Morning Bull will supply all the game equipment needed.

10 Contestants will be chosen randomly from all entrants..1 daily starting on 1/20 and every weekday to follow

Prize:

-Signed Thurman Thomas autographed jersey from Dave and Adam’s Card World

-A Retron gaming system that plays Nintendo NES, Sega, and Super Nintendo and a football gaming library featuring Madden 94, Super Mario, and Tecmo Super Bowl from Oogie Games

-A one of a kind champions trophy from Steel Crazy Iron Art

-Catering for your Super Bowl house party

And more to be announced on Morning Bull on air, online, with the 97rock FB page, and @morningbull97 on twitter, the week of 1/16