Remember Aunt Hilda from Sabrina the Teenage Witch? Carolina Rhea, also a regular guest star on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” is in Buffalo for her first weekend at Helium Comedy Club!

She was hysterical this morning, especially when Rob shares a funny story of the time the two of them worked together at a Montreal comedy festival back in the 1990’s.

Notice how she gives our intern Blindside the business about his camera angles in the Facebook live feed below.