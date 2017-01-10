AUDIO: Mick Jones of Foreigner

Just on the heels of their huge 40th Anniversary tour concert announcement, long time guitarist of Foreigner, Mick Jones, checked in live with Morning Bull to preview the tour, and provide some clarity on a juicy classic rock rumor.

There were rumblings that original front man Lou Gramm was possibly to join his former band on stage for parts of the tour, which was later denounced by Lou himself on Twitter.

However, Mick did not rule out the possibility of the legendary voice of Foreigner rejoining his bandmates on stage for a couple songs on select shows. You gotta click on the audio below to get Mick’s full explanation.