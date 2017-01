Fresh off the first major lake effect snow event in WNY, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz talked about the swift snow removal effort south of Buffalo.

Why did traffic snarl so badly off the highways? Mark explains why motorists were stranded for hours on the Thruway, Abbott Rd, Route 5 and 20 A.

Plus, we asked about the future of ride sharing services in Upstate New York, and what it will take to finally get Uber and Lyft to Buffalo.