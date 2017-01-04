AUDIO: Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News

Do the Sabres have a winning streak in them after a really solid road victory at the New York Rangers?

Sabres beat reporter Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News thinks it could be more the Sabres match up well against the Rangers than the Sabres ramping up for a run. Did you know they haven’t won 5 games in a row or more since the 2012 season?

Pretty rough road ahead for the Blue and Gold, who likely need to win 30 out of the next 45 games to have an honest shot at the playoffs. Click on Morning Bull’s first chat with Mike of 2017 below.