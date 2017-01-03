AUDIO: Jim Kelly Show

Jim’s in a proud, celebratory mood for his final show of the 2016 season, as he became a father-in-law in waiting over the holiday season!

That’s right, his eldest daughter Erin got engaged over the New Year’s weekend, and he couldn’t have been prouder to discuss his latest life chapter with the Morning Bull crew.

As for the Bills, the mood was less jovial, but Jim’s just as bewildered as any of the fans, as they embark on their latest head coaching search, their 8th full time hire since the playoff drought began in 2000.