How much worse can it get at One Bills Drive? Sully finished up his season long commitment to Morning Bull on a particularly high note, undressing the front office’s bumbling mismanagement in recent weeks, from the decision to fire Rex Ryan, to whatever Doug Whaley was talking about at this 40 minute press conference yesterday.

Where do the Bills go from here? Sully’s thoughts on the 8th full time head coaching search of the playoff drought era is below.