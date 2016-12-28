AUDIO: Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News

Mike’s final check in on Morning Bull of 2016 is a positive one, wrapping up the Sabres’ big road win at Detroit.

What changed for the Blue and Gold last night? Simple enough, scoring early helps. Plus, Mike gives his thoughts on how the Sabres can keep going without Ryan O’Reilly, as the Sabres’ top center ice man is resting following an appendectomy over the Christmas holiday.

Plus, Mike shares his thoughts on his first ballot cast in the Baseball Hall of Fame, and how he reluctantly voted for players known to use during the steroid era of the 90’s and early 2000’s.

Very interesting stuff with Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News below.