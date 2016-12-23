AUDIO: Vic Carucci talks Rex Ryan Rumors

Vic’s in the dark as much as we are regarding just what will happen at the end of yet another disappointing season at One Bills Drive.

There’s plenty to chew on this week, as Vic gives us his thoughts on whether Rex Ryan should, or will, be let go at the end of the 2016 campaign. Ultimately, Vic thinks that who ends up replacing him is a major factor in whether or the Pegulas should indeed move on from Rex, GM Doug Whaley, or both.

Plus, who is actually in charge of making these decisions? Vic breaks down the perceived power structure at New Era Field and what they may do entering the 2017 offseason.