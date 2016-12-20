AUDIO: Dee Snider of Twisted Sister

The front man of the classic 80’s hair metal band is back with a brand new spin on his classic “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” with proceeds of the new version to benefit childhood cancer research.

Plus, we got another personal take on the new President-Elect Donald Trump, as Dee and Trump have been friends for a long time, with Snider appearing on a season of Celebrity Apprentice as well.

Great stuff with Dee Snider this morning. Be sure to catch the full interview below, and check out the somber version of “We’re Not Gonna Take It” right here:

